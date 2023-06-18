Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes $342,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,610,560,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of STIP stock opened at $97.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.97. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $102.87.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
