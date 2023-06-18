Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GBIL. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,670,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 979,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,666,000 after acquiring an additional 283,881 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 853,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,189,000 after acquiring an additional 26,525 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth $82,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL stock opened at $99.91 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.56 and a one year high of $100.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.90 and a 200-day moving average of $99.86.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.