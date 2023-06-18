Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,876,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,350,012,000 after buying an additional 1,339,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $166,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at $140,332,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 345,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $138,137,000 after buying an additional 144,449 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 60.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,746,000 after buying an additional 127,218 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.50.

NYSE TDY opened at $406.43 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $448.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $411.79 and a 200-day moving average of $417.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

