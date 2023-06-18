Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Masco by 410.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after buying an additional 196,938 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Masco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 531,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Masco by 426.7% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 91,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 74,031 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,111 shares of company stock worth $5,367,682 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MAS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $55.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.06. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $57.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

