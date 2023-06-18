Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $115.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.33. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

