Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after purchasing an additional 93,382,579 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 984.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,476 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 377.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,793,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 718,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,133,000 after purchasing an additional 706,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Evergy Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVRG. TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $59.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $71.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.13%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

