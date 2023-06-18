Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $357.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $339.21 and a 200 day moving average of $342.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $423.97.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.20.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

