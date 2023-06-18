CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Stake Boosted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 180.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,242 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.08% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castellan Group now owns 133,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

CTRE opened at $19.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $22.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

About CareTrust REIT

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Articles

