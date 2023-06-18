Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,599,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,334,940,000 after purchasing an additional 363,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $239.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.79 and a 200-day moving average of $233.69. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.67.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Featured Stories

