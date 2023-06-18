Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,825 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Celsius worth $71,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,980,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,876,814.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Celsius news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,980,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,876,814.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 888,109 shares of company stock valued at $102,736,557. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Celsius from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.11.

CELH opened at $144.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.53 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.84. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $150.35.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Celsius’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

