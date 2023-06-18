Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.06

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 7780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.
CPYYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 125 ($1.56) to GBX 130 ($1.63) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 50 ($0.63) to GBX 110 ($1.38) in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.63) to GBX 140 ($1.75) in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 135 ($1.69) to GBX 140 ($1.75) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
