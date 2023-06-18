Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.06

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 7780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPYYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 125 ($1.56) to GBX 130 ($1.63) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 50 ($0.63) to GBX 110 ($1.38) in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.63) to GBX 140 ($1.75) in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 135 ($1.69) to GBX 140 ($1.75) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Centrica Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Centrica Increases Dividend

Centrica Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. This is an increase from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

