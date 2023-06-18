CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis increased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,894 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.08% of CF Industries worth $13,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CF Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,144,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,684,000 after acquiring an additional 354,257 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CF Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,216,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,108,000 after acquiring an additional 277,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CF Industries by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CF Industries by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,851,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,927,000 after acquiring an additional 193,727 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.07.

Insider Activity

CF Industries Stock Performance

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $71.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

