Chad M. Borton Sells 90,458 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2023

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFIGet Rating) insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $785,175.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,617.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Wedbush cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,643,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,799,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 35,197.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,509,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,722 shares in the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

