Chad M. Borton Sells 90,458 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $785,175.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,617.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Wedbush cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,643,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,799,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 35,197.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,509,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,722 shares in the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

