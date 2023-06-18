Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Short Interest Update

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,301,900 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 1,918,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 277.3 days.

Champion Iron Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CIAFF opened at $4.30 on Friday. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $5.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIAFF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.