Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.38

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Chiba Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Chiba Bank Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.91.
About Chiba Bank
The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products, as well as investment management and investment advisory services. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.
