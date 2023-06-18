Cho Mikael Sells 65,971 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) SVP Cho Mikael sold 65,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $329,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Shares of GETY stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $235.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GETY. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000.

About Getty Images

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health, wellness, beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.