Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in May

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cielo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.
Cielo Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CIOXY opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. Cielo has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.18.
Cielo Cuts Dividend
About Cielo
Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.
