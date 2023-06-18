Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,028,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,605,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,272,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $567,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,281,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $1,125,118.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRUS. TheStreet cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $77.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.48. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $111.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $372.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.32 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Read More

