Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.29.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLAR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Clarus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Clarus by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Clarus by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clarus by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Clarus by 13.7% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $8.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94. Clarus has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarus had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $97.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.00%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

