ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Buys $544,295.00 in Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $544,295.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,256,935 shares in the company, valued at $64,886,881.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 503 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $14,662.45.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,119 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $32,283.15.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,784 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $107,768.32.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,756 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $48,430.48.

On Thursday, May 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,514 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.73 per share, with a total value of $125,173.22.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,671 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $75,696.14.

On Thursday, May 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,955 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $908,800.20.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,976 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.78 per share, with a total value of $749,393.28.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of EMO opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $31.85.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,292,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after acquiring an additional 781,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after acquiring an additional 19,592 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 349,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 27,347 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

