ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Major Shareholder Acquires $313,597.98 in Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.09 per share, with a total value of $313,597.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 854,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,709,437.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,788 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $113,526.36.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,181 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $1,487,233.44.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,501 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $135,075.01.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 23,223 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $678,111.60.

On Thursday, June 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,074 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $873,179.40.

Shares of NYSE CTR opened at $30.95 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth about $158,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

