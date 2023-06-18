CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,021 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $19,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in CME Group by 363.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in CME Group by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,287,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,490,000 after acquiring an additional 691,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,196,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,541,000 after buying an additional 634,876 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.50.

NASDAQ CME opened at $184.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.41. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $212.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

