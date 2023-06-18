Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $4,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,892,288.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,892,288.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $77.78 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

