Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.71 and last traded at $29.71. 5,341 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 437% from the average session volume of 995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

