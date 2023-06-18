Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 134,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 21,472 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 30,516 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Concentrix Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $83.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.79. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $151.82.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

