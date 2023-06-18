Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $206,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 11,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $143.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

