Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 1,003.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2,263.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $7,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $7,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT opened at $87.28 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $89.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.47 and a 200-day moving average of $72.33. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

