Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 21,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Crescita Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.54.

About Crescita Therapeutics

Crescita Therapeutics Inc, a dermatology company, provides non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Skincare, Licensing and Royalties, and Manufacturing and Services. It owns proprietary platform technologies, including MMPE and DuraPeel for the development of topicals containing cannabis and hemp.

