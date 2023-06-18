Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 21,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.
Crescita Therapeutics Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.54.
About Crescita Therapeutics
Crescita Therapeutics Inc, a dermatology company, provides non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Skincare, Licensing and Royalties, and Manufacturing and Services. It owns proprietary platform technologies, including MMPE and DuraPeel for the development of topicals containing cannabis and hemp.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Crescita Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescita Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.