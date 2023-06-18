CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,654,000 after acquiring an additional 171,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,999 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,170,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,785,000 after purchasing an additional 91,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,250,000 after purchasing an additional 260,805 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.88.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.9 %

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $155.14 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of -238.68, a P/E/G ratio of 92.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.60.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

