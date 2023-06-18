Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,355 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $18,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCI stock opened at $114.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $184.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.37.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

