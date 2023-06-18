Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $352,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crumly & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,911 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $125.49 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 298.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

