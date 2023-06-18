CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.52. 343,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 898,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on CureVac from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.
CureVac Stock Up 3.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36.
Institutional Trading of CureVac
CureVac Company Profile
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
