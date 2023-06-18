Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 9,725 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,725 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $209,768.25. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,659,331 shares in the company, valued at $57,361,769.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $354,612.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,024 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $85,268.56.

On Friday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,648 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $34,937.60.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $212,200.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,352 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $387,817.20.

On Friday, April 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 18,449 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $418,054.34.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,879 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $87,083.55.

On Thursday, April 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $65,370.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $436,600.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,837 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $39,330.17.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $21.03 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $512.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $75.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 688,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,662,000 after acquiring an additional 388,000 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Legacy Housing by 15.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 493,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after buying an additional 64,395 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Legacy Housing by 42.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after buying an additional 143,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Legacy Housing by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 39,993 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Legacy Housing by 19.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 42,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

