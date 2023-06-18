CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) by 137.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRT Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ball by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BALL shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Ball Trading Up 7.2 %

NYSE BALL opened at $58.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $74.35.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

