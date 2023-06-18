CVA Family Office LLC Decreases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Equinix by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,162,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,047,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equinix Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.83.

EQIX stock opened at $778.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $727.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $707.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 88.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $792.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.16 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 154.47%.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.