CVA Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 337,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,503,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 376,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.27.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $91.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.90%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

