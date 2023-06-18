CVA Family Office LLC Has $26,000 Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:A opened at $121.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.07 and a 200-day moving average of $140.59. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

