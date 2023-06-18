CVA Family Office LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $217.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.