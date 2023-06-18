CVA Family Office LLC Has $29,000 Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.

TROW opened at $114.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.35 and a 200-day moving average of $112.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

