CVA Family Office LLC Has $41,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $270,382,000. Amundi grew its position in Electronic Arts by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,953 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $230,669,000 after acquiring an additional 814,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.59.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,738,239. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $128.66 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.09.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

