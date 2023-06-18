CVA Family Office LLC Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,373,000 after acquiring an additional 709,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,812,000 after acquiring an additional 448,790 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723,075 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,349,000 after purchasing an additional 166,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SYY opened at $73.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.41. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $88.84.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.