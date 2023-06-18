CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 131.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

BEN stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,465,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

