CVA Family Office LLC Lowers Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Pool by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.20.

Pool Price Performance

Pool stock opened at $357.95 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $423.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.80). Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

