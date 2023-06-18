CVA Family Office LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $1,121,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,423,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,560,000 after acquiring an additional 212,980 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VGIT stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.61. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $62.38.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (VGIT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.