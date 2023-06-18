CVA Family Office LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $1,121,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,423,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,560,000 after acquiring an additional 212,980 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.61. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $62.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

