CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 525 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,145 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA opened at $32.67 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

