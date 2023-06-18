CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 845 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 127.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 45,628 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,840,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,705,000 after buying an additional 388,783 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,216,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after purchasing an additional 462,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,215,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after purchasing an additional 79,931 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEAK opened at $20.67 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 118.81%.

PEAK has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

