CVA Family Office LLC Sells 125 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Analog Devices by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analog Devices Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of ADI opened at $188.36 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.23. The stock has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14.
Analog Devices Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on ADI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.
Insider Activity at Analog Devices
In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,301 shares of company stock valued at $16,959,728. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analog Devices Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
