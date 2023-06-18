CVA Family Office LLC Sells 13 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 608.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 48,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,856,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $605,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,039.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total value of $2,218,664.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,051,161.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total value of $2,218,664.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,051,161.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,346 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,401 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CMG opened at $2,032.92 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,218.07 and a 52-week high of $2,139.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,983.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,705.06. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.