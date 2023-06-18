CVA Family Office LLC Sells 235 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 381,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,567,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 331,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,218,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $182.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $183.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECL. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

