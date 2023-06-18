CVA Family Office LLC Sells 524 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.08.

VICI Properties stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.41 and a 12-month high of $35.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

